CitySquare Paris and Spring Lake Assisted Living & Memory Care have partnered up for a community coat drive all through the month of September.
The organizations will accept gently used or new coats Sept. 1 through Oct. 1 to help keep everyone warm this winter. Donations are asked to be sent to the assisted living facility at 750 N. Collegiate Drive. The groups are also working with Paris Regional Medical Center.
CitySquare will also do a special outreach Oct. 9 to invite everyone who needs it to “shop” for a free coat at the organization, located at 2515 Bonham St.
