John Alton VanCleef IV, of Deport, Texas, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021 at 73 years of age.
He was born on April 27, 1948, in Brooklyn, New York, to John Alton VanCleef III and Virginia Matilda Wrangen.
John served in the Air Force as a military police officer and later as a Federal Corrections Officer. He was twice retired, also working for the City of Paris, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter, Denise VanCleef, of Deport, Texas and John L. Walker; son, John Alton VanCleef V and his wife, Danielle, of Burleson, Texas; son-in-law, Daniel Brent Snyder; grandchildren, Kasey Marie Shearer, Brittney Anne Snyder, Justin Tyler Smith, JoJo VanCleef, Jonathan Hinkle, Cori Beth VanCleef, John Alton VanCleef VI, Isabelle Reese VanCleef and Harper Lee VanCleef; two great-grandchildren, Tristan George and Theodore James; brothers, Don and Kendra VanCleef and Rob VanCleef; sister, Gini and Dennis Awe. He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Dixie Elizabeth VanCleef; and a daughter, Dori-Anne VanCleef.
A memorial service will be held at 12 noon on Saturday, Aug. 14, 2021, in the Chapel at Wood-Haggard Funeral Home in Deport.
Services are under the direction of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home.
