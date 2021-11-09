The Texas Historical Commission’s Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site and the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History’s Sam Rayburn Museum have teamed up for an ongoing exploration into the life and career of one of the most influential Americans in the 20th Century.
Our quarterly webinar series will delve into specific facets of Sam Rayburn’s personal life and political career, with topics ranging from Mr. Sam’s family to historic pieces of legislation he was instrumental in passing.
Sam Rayburn’s death on Nov. 16, 1961, marked the passing of a true political icon and a man who fought for his people. Sixty years may have passed since his death, but the impact he made can still be felt today. During our next webinar, we will explore the impact Rayburn’s death had both on his community and the nation.
Joining us will be Dr. Anthony Champagne, professor of political science at the University of Texas, Dallas; Dr. James Riddlesperger, professor of political science at Texas Christian University; and Emily Porter, recently retired Director of Tourism for the City of Bonham.
You can be part of the conversation as we present Sam Rayburn History: Rayburn Remembered at 2 p.m. Nov. 18.
The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site tells the real story of Sam Rayburn, one of the most powerful and influential politicians of the 20th century, in his authentic 1916 home.
Preserved as a period time capsule, the two-story home contains all original Rayburn furnishings and housewares. The Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site is one of 32 historic attractions operated by the Texas Historical Commission. For more information, visit www.VisitSamRayburnHouse.com.
Stacie Flood is the assistant site manager at the Sam Rayburn House State Historic Site, 890 Highway 56, west of Bonham.
