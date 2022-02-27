As Black History Month comes to a close, we at CASA for KIDS want to honor Rochelle Harrison, lead case manager, and Eva Williams, our newest board member.
CASA takes this opportunity to celebrate two women who aligned their passions with their work and continue to be successful, beyond measures, in all they do.
First, we celebrate Harrison who has worked with CASA for KIDs for over six years as the lead case manager. As a case manager, she works to train future volunteer advocates.
“As a CASA advocate, we must provide the judge with a carefully researched background of the child to help the court make a sound decision about their future,” she said of her position.
The advocate must determine if it is in the best interest of the child to live with the parents, be placed with relatives, remain in foster care or be freed for permanent adoption. Advocates are the ones who get to know the children so they can truly make unbiased recommendations in the child’s best interest, she explained.
In the six years working for CASA, Harrison said, “There are ups and downs, just like any job, but overall it is very rewarding. One reason is that we can be a voice for children in court who would otherwise not be heard. Many children grow up acting as the adult in their homes, so it is a breath of fresh air when we see these children learn to be children again and prosper in their everyday life. Of course, it hurts to hear the stories of pain, loss and violence that these children endure, but listening to our volunteers speaking as an advocate to the court on how much these children have grown from their past situation is a testimony that CASA is a great organization to be a part of.”
Harrison is one of a kind. Her work ethic is like none other, and she cares for each child and family she works with. She is also a full-time mom to two boys, Izaiah and Jeremiah. CASA is grateful to have her on board.
Next, we are excited to celebrate and announce our new board member, Williams. She was born and reared in Lamar County, and is a graduate of North Lamar High School. She has been married to her husband, Richard, for 37 years. They have two children, LaTosha and Eric, and three grandsons, Jordan, Jalen and Carter.
Williams has worked in education since 1999, starting her journey as a music teacher and junior high choir director, and assistant high school choir director. She was an assistant principal at PHS for six years and is now the principal and director of Lamar County Head Start.
She has a bachelor’s degree in music education and a master’s degree in education leadership as well as a certificate in Christian leadership. She received an outstanding music student award from Paris Junior College and was in the National Junior College Honor Choir.
Her current job as director and principal of Lamar County Head Start is overseeing a campus of 208 students and 36 staff. She teaches the parenting class, writes yearly grants, implements policies and procedures, oversees daily campus operations and the LCHS Policy Council.
She has also been a music minister for Oak Hill Baptist Church in Arthur City for 30 years.
“I absolutely love helping people. You can’t be an effective leader if you don’t love your staff, parents and students. Music is my love. Without it, I would be a lost cause. I share my gift of singing and playing not because of prestige but because it’s the right thing to do.”
Eva has a heart for children and is excited to take on this journey as a CASA for KIDS board member, she said.
We are thrilled that Williams is a new addition to CASA. She believes in what we do and is going to help CASA achieve our vision of ending child abuse in Lamar, Red River and Delta counties.
Bailey Foy of CASA for KIDS wrote this article for The Paris News.
