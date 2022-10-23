Under sunny skies with brisk winds, thousands of revelers, many dressed in Halloween costumes and some with furry friends by their side, turned out Saturday in downtown Paris for the 22nd annual Festival of Pumpkins.

“This has been a fabulous day,” Main Street coordinator and event organizer Cheri Bedford said. “The vendors are excited about a great day with wonderful weather. We’re having an amazing crowd. I think people are just glad to get out with the main threat of the Covid pandemic behind us.”

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.