Under sunny skies with brisk winds, thousands of revelers, many dressed in Halloween costumes and some with furry friends by their side, turned out Saturday in downtown Paris for the 22nd annual Festival of Pumpkins.
“This has been a fabulous day,” Main Street coordinator and event organizer Cheri Bedford said. “The vendors are excited about a great day with wonderful weather. We’re having an amazing crowd. I think people are just glad to get out with the main threat of the Covid pandemic behind us.”
As early as 9 a.m., the Plaza buzzed with activity as vendors from across the Red River Valley displayed their wares and information booths provided a variety of opportunities for people to learn more about the many service organizations in the community.
Children enjoyed an assortment of games from fishing in Culbertson Fountain to finding their way through a maze built with Campbell Soup V8 Splash bottles, to riding a barrel train.
“This train’s been busy from the time we opened this morning,” City of Paris recreation director Jeremy Smith said as he manned the side-by-side all terrain vehicle pulling the train. “The kids seem to love it.”
Seven-year-old passenger Liam Byrd, a first grade student at North Lamar ISD’s Everett Elementary, agreed with the train’s engineer.
“This is fun,” Byrd said. “And I also like the spinning wheel game, but I think the bowling game is my favorite so far. I still have lots to do.”
Kettle corn, turkey legs and cotton candy a plenty were available from a wide selection of booths and from food trucks located around the outer edges of the square.
“There’s been lots of people gathered on the Plaza’s grassy area to enjoy this fabulous entertainment on the main stage,” Bedford said. “There will be different acts on stage throughout the day, and winners of the children’s costume contest and pumpkin decorating contest will be announced later today.”
Check the Tuesday edition of The Paris News for information about winners of both contests along with the winners of the Lamar County Humane Society pet look-alike and pageant winners.
