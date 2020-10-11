There’s nothing like the feeling of a community coming together to help make a change in the world. That vibe, that feeling of “we’re doing something big here,” is just one of the things that makes Relay For Life of Fannin County, Texas so amazing.
We want you to experience this with us. We want you to see how our community comes together. We want you to see how the survivors and caregivers are honored, and we want you to feel the love that is shown during the survivor lap, celebration moments, luminaria ceremony and the list goes on where we remember loved ones lost. All the funds we raise through this event helps the American Cancer Society to create a cancer-free world for future generations. Please join us and let’s make a difference together. The Relay For Life of Fannin County would not be successful without the help of our generous donors, sponsors and volunteers. Because of you, we’ve been able to help thousands of people across the globe and locally with life-saving cancer research studies, crucial patient care programs, and education and prevention initiatives. That’s why it’s so important to get involved in Relay For Life and fundraise-because when you do, you help save lives.
Joining Relay For Life of Fannin County is easy. All you have to do is visit us online at www.relayforlife.org/fannincotx, sign up, and decide how you’d like to be involved individually or as a team.
Here are some ways to participate:
Team Captains: Being a team captain is an important role. It’s up to you to recruit members, set fundraising goals, organize fundraising activities and most of all, and cheer on your team.
Participant: There are several ways you can get involved as a participant. You can join an existing˛team, start your own, or volunteer at the event. Either one you choose, we’d love to see you.
Survivors and Caregivers: Survivors and caregivers are the heart of every Relay For Life event. We have activities and events designed specifically for you so you can get to know others in the community. In fact, it’s the largest cancer support network in the world.
Volunteer: Relay For Life events wouldn’t be successful fundraisers without passionate event leaders, just like you. And since many Relay events are different, we put together a handful of training materials to help things run as smoothly as possible.
This year’s Relay For Life event will bring our communities together in ways like never before! Grayson and Lamar Counties will be merging with Fannin County as we will be one of the biggest Relay events in Texoma. We will continue to honor individuals who have fought bravely against the merciless disease of cancer. Survivors, their families and all those who have been affected by this disease will come together along with their community to create a united network of support and dedication.
The theme for 2021 will be, “Love, Hope, Relay”; inspired by not giving up and continuing the fight, even with everything that has been going on in the world. We can all agree that there is no better time than now! We Relay because of the love and hope we have for our loved ones. Our passion is even stronger now to finish the fight and celebrate more birthdays with family and friends.
Fannin County Relay is one of the longest Relay events in this area and also rated the top Relay event in the American Cancer Society — Dallas Region based on participant experience survey scores. We also have sponsorship opportunities available for businesses that would like to team up with our event.
If you would like to know more about Relay For Life of Fannin County, please contact Nanette Stockstill, ACS Staff Partner, 817-694-9077, Tim La Vergne II, Event Chair at 903-227-8417 or tlavergneii@cableone.net.
