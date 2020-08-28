Danny Glenn White, 59, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at Stillhouse Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center.
Danny, the son of Charles White and Betty Marie Little White, was born on July 26, 1961, in Paris.
His father, Charles; and a brother, Ricky, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his mother, Betty, of Taylor; siblings, Bradley White and wife, Heather, of Belton, Vicki Burch-Vasquez and husband, Racel Vasquez, of Cibolo and Randy White and wife, Amy, of Destin, Florida; two nephews, Chris Burch and Kasey Burch; numerous aunts and uncles, including, Doug White and wife, Mary and Martha Ostrewich; along with many cousins including, Donald White and wife, Donna, Rebecca Cornelius, Odis White and wife, Carmen and Melinda White; along with a host of friends.
