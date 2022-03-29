Sharon Lynn Harrelson, of Powderly, Texas passed away in Paris, Texas on March 27, 2022.
A visitation with friends and family will be held on Thursday, March 31, at 10 a.m. at Fry Gibbs Funeral Home. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., with burial to follow at Red Hill Cemetery. Pastor Mark Sanders will officiate.
Sharon was born in Indianapolis, Indiana on Oct. 1, 1950 to parents, Joe and Mary Ferguson. As a gift for graduating high school, her parents sent her to California to visit. While at a skating rink in California, she met and fell in love with a handsome Marine. No amount of bribery could get her to return home and she and James Harrelson were married in Santa Ana, California in 1969. They remained married for 53 years.
The couple had three boys and a lifetime of joy. Sharon always looked forward to Christmas and the couple helped in spreading Christmas cheer by volunteering their time for toy drives and ringing the bell.
Sharon devoted her life to her grandchildren and was a faithful member of Powderly Church of God. Many will remember her time as secretary at St. Joseph’s. She was overall a good woman, wife and mother, grandmother and friend.
Sharon is survived by her husband, Jim Harrelson; sons, David Wayne, James Christopher and Kenneth Joe Harrelson; grandchildren, Heather Nicole Guidry, James Douglas Harrelson, Chadlee Peyton Harrelson, Joshua Nieto, Levi Jordan Harrelson and Chance Christopher Harrelson.
Pallbearers will be Gary McCain, John Boggs, Cody Foster, James Taylor, David Harrelson and James Harrelson.
