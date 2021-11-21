Wonderland Local History.JPG

The Lamar County History Museum will be open Friday and Saturday after Thanksgiving.

The Lamar County Historical Society Museum at Heritage Park across from the Union Depot in west Paris will be open 1 to 4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to take time to tour the large facility that has been open now over a decade. Displays and items of local history and interest are in three sections. A detailed tour on visitors’ own will take over two hours, or they can cut the visit short at any time and come back later. All displays and items are self-explanatory.

Seven electronic monitors also explain the excitement of Lamar County’s long history since it split from Red River County in late 1840. Dynamic photos reveal people and events, topped by the 1848 Biard log cabin.

Call 903-272-7994 for information or directions.

