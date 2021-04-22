Margie R. Gurley, 85 of Texarkana, formerly of Paris, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.
Funeral services have been set for Saturday, April 24, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home with the Rev. Jamie Alexander officiating. No formal visitation has been scheduled.
She was born in Roxton, Texas, on June 1, 1935, to Fred and Burnette Dillard McElyea. Margie was a member of First Baptist Church of Roxton. She was employed by Belk Department Store for a number of years. Many will remember her smile and warmth from her working at Walmart, where she spent almost 20 years.
She is survived by her son, Bruce Seiler and wife, Tamra of Texarkana; one step-grandson, Daniel Seiler, also of Texarkana; several nieces; and a host of friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Gurley; parents, and Fred and Burnette Dillard McElyea.
Online condolences may be sent to the Gurley family at www.fry-gibbs.com.
