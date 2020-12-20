Leonard Ray Edmonson, 69, passed away Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Today the world lost the most ornery, obstinate, cantankerous, genuine, generous, caring and loving man. Our world won’t be the same without you.
Cremation is under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Services are not scheduled at this time.
Leonard, the son of Hollis and Barbara Smith Edmonson, was born Nov. 19, 1951, in Paris.
He attended Blossom schools. His career as a truck driver spanned many years before his retirement.
Leonard was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Shane Edmonson; a brother, Robert Edmonson and his wife, Sue; and a brother-in-law, Jerry Burge.
Survivors include his daughter, Barbara Christene Edmonson; his former wife, Barbara Palmer; two daughters-in-law, Marisa Brooks and Cindy Webber; seven grandchildren, Kristopher, Justin, Tristan, Noah, Madison, Forrest and Tate; siblings, Eddie Edmonson and wife, Linda, Charlotte Burge, David Edmonson and wife, Marja, and Larry Edmonson and wife, Cindy; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.
