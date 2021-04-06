Virus Outbreak Colorado (copy)

Vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine sit in the pharmacy of National Jewish Hospital for distribution early Saturday, March 6, 2021, in east Denver.

 David Zalubowski via AP

The Paris Chapter of the NAACP will hold a second vaccination clinic April 17. The Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine will be given.

“We believe some individuals will be interested in the, ‘one and done’ scenario now that J&J is available in Lamar County,” NAACP Paris Chapter president Robert High said.

To reserve a dose, call 903-784-8728. The clinic will open at 8 a.m. at 1490 Fitzhugh Ave. in Paris.

