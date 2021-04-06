The Paris Chapter of the NAACP will hold a second vaccination clinic April 17. The Johnson & Johnson one dose vaccine will be given.
“We believe some individuals will be interested in the, ‘one and done’ scenario now that J&J is available in Lamar County,” NAACP Paris Chapter president Robert High said.
To reserve a dose, call 903-784-8728. The clinic will open at 8 a.m. at 1490 Fitzhugh Ave. in Paris.
