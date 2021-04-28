Paris police responded to the 400 block of 4th Street NW at 3:49 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a home burglary. It was reported that while the complainant was away from the residence, someone pushed in the window air-conditioner unit to gain entry. The suspect(s) stole a wallet and several pairs of children’s shoes. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 106 calls for service and arrested two people Tuesday.
