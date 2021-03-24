Sally Neil Smith Williams, 82, of Dallas, formerly of Paris, passed away on March 20, 2021. Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Solid Rock Baptist Church. The Rev. Darnell Wagner will serve as eulogist and the Rev. Lance Mann as pastor. Interment will follow at Restlawn Garden Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home. Condolences may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.

