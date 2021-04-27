At 11:07 p.m. Monday, Paris police stopped a vehicle in the 2300 block of College Street for a traffic violation. Police believed the driver was attempting to conceal an open alcoholic beverage bottle. During a search of the vehicle, officers found suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine and suspected THC.
The driver, Stoney Lynn Wilkins, of Blossom, was arrested and charged with three counts of possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Wilkins was booked and placed in the city jail and is awaiting transfer to the Lamar County Jail.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 91 calls for service and arrested five people Monday.
