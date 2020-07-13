An additional eight Covid-19 cases have been reported in Lamar County, including those of a 2-week-old female, 24-year-old female, 33-year-old female, 48-year-old female, 50-year-old male, 51-year-old female, 52-year-old female, and a 63-year-old male.
Of the 13 cases reported on Sunday, the age and gender breakdown includes a 24-year-old male, a 27-year-old female, 29-year-old male, a 31-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, a 35-year-old female, a 36-year-old male, a 36-year-old female, a 41-year-old male, a 57-year-old female, a 74-year-old male, a 79-year-old female and a 81-year-old female, according to the Paris-Lamar County Health District.
Lamar County has 418 confirmed Covid-19 cases since testing began in March, including seven travel-related cases and 411 community spread. As of today, 269 positives have recovered, according to Gina Prestridge, director of the health district. As of today, there are 135 active Covid-19 cases.
There have been 14 reported Covid-19 deaths in Lamar County.
The Paris-Lamar County Health District urges all Lamar County residents to adhere to the CDC and State of Texas guidelines to help stop the spread of this highly contagious virus:
Individuals may not be in a group larger than 10 individuals (including those within the individual’s household). Within these groups, individuals should, to the extent possible, minimize in-person contact with others not in the individual’s household. Minimizing in-person contact includes maintaining 6 feet of separation from individuals. When maintaining 6 feet of separation is not feasible, other methods should be utilized to slow the spread of COVID-19, such as wearing masks or face coverings, washing or sanitizing hand frequently, and avoiding sharing utensils or other common objects.
The total age and gender breakdown includes:
- 0-9: 2 males, 3 female
- 10-19: 7 males, 13 female
- 20-29: 36 males, 55 females
- 30-39: 31 males, 47 females
- 40-49:14 males, 38 females
- 50-59: 34 males, 38 females
- 60-69: 25 males, 28 females
- 70-79: 10 males, 22 females
- 80+: 7 males, 8 females
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.