AUG. 31 to SEP. 1
FD Assist EMS
Aug. 31
10:28 to 10:34 a.m., 560 13th St. Se.
12:48 to 1:01 p.m., 11 W. Neagle St.
4:57 to 5:02 p.m., 4540 E. Welch Circle.
7:02 to 7:265 p.m., 2900 Stilllhouse Road.
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
Aug. 31
8:40 to 8:59 p.m., 633 Stone Ave.
First Responder-Paris
Aug. 31
8:50 to 9:30 a.m., 1055 Clarksville St.
9:15 to 9:36 a.m., 17461 Highway 82 W.
1:29 to 1:53 p.m., 425 16th St. SW.
2:29 to 2:43 p.m., 3025 NE Loop 286.
7:38 to 7:57 p.m., 1645 Martin Luther King Drive.
8:01 to 8:14 p.m., 1741 Graham St.
9:47 to 10:08 p.m., 567 Pne Bluff St.
Sep. 1
3:22 to 4:23 a.m., 975 W. Austin St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
Aug. 31
7:07 to 7:33 a.m., 300 NW Loop 286.
3:24 to 3:50 p.m., 6500 Lamar Ave.
Public Service
Aug. 31
5:21 to 5:33 p.m., 2905 Hubbard St.
