Patsy Sue Mitchell, age 76, of Paris went to be with her Lord and Savior on Tuesday, June 7, 2022 in Paris.
Services have been set for 6 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022 in the chapel at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with a time of visitation one hour prior to services. The Rev. Lynn Hood will officiate. Interment will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 in Concord Cemetery in Fouke, Arkansas.
Patsy was born on Oct. 31, 1945 in Paris, Texas to Doyle and Florence Ophelia Nutt Tucker. Patsy, known by many as “Miss Pat”, was a devoted Christian and loved her Lord, He was her comfort. She was a member of Life Community Church since her return to Paris in 2012.
She was a kind and generous woman, always thinking of others and never complaining. She had a natural talent for drawing and art. She enjoyed her neighbors in her retirement village and especially enjoyed cooking for and having her family around her. Patsy played a mean game of Scrabble and enjoyed the Friday bingo games in the community room. Her TV was always on, tuned to old westerns or an old movie. She loved her cats as well.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James William Mitchell; a son, Lewis Mitchell; a grandson, Rith Chhoeuy; and a daughter-in-law, Samantha Mitchell.
Survivors include her children, Michael Mitchell and wife, Jennifer, Becky Brooks and husband, Carl, Lynn Burns and husband, Allen, Mark Mitchell; and a daughter-in-law, Jessica Gillie; grandchildren, April Mitchell, Ben Mitchell, Heavenly Willborn, Skyler Gillie, Courtney Henriquez, Carley Mitchell, Kristi Mobbs, Abbygail Cooper, Daniel Burns, Justin Mitchell, Stephen Mitchell, Aaron Mitchell, Nathaniel Mitchell and Laura Thorp; nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Shirley Meredith; a brother, Donald Day; along with a dear friend, Brenda Woods; and numerous nieces and nephews.
