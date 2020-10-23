Jeanie Ellen Lamb, 75, of Paris, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
A graveside service has been set for Monday, Oct. 26, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Evergreen Cemetery Chapel with the Rev. Charles Wallace and family members officiating. The family will receive friends 30 minutes prior to the service time at the cemetery.
She was born in San Angelo, Texas on July 9, 1945.
She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her daughters, Donna McGee and husband, John, Jennifer Hutchings and husband, Cecil; grandchildren, Joel McGee and wife, Dori, Jason McGee, Erik Hutchings and wife, Stephanie, Kyle Hutchings and wife, Laura and Chad Hutchings; great-grandchildren, Zoey McGee, Alli McGee, Keira Batinich, Jaxon Hutchings, Madison Martin and Ethan Martin; brothers, Donnie Howerton and Darrell Howerton; numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Don Lamb; mother, Lillian Nash Howerton; sister, Lawanda Patterson.
Online condolences may be sent to the Lamb family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
