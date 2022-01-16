Gloria Jean Gunter Greb, age 67, of Mangum, Oklahoma, passed away Jan. 14, 2022, at her sister’s home in Iowa Park, Texas, after a lengthy battle with pulmonary fibrosis and complications following breast cancer.
Gloria was born in Paris, Texas, on July 13, 1954, to R.J. and Hazel Moore Gunter. She graduated from West Lamar High School, Paris Junior College and East Texas State University, where she received her bachelor and master degrees in education. She taught at West Lamar, North Lamar and Mangum Public Schools during her 45 years as an educator, retiring in 2019. On Dec. 19, 1998, she married Ronald Greb, who preceded her in death in 2004. She was a member of the Church of Christ.
She is survived by her sister, Brenda Kay Gunter; special cousins, Jim and Sue Woodfield; Dr. Clint and Grace Steffey, Jack and Luke; Brandon and Tracy Steffey; and Carl and Donna Steffey; and special friends, Karen and Greg Bagley and Shelly and Terry Mullens.
Graveside services will be held at Restland Cemetery in Roxton, Texas, on Tuesday, Jan. 18, at 3 p.m. under the direction of Bright Holland Funeral Home. Visitation will be held 30 minutes prior to the service.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
