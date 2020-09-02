Nicholaus L. Hightower

Funeral services will be held for Nicholaus “Nick” Louis Hightower, age 43, at Summerfield High School Gymnasium in Summerfield, Louisiana, on Sunday, Sept. 6, 2020, at 2 p.m., with the Rev. Wilton Anthony, officiating. Interment will follow at Hebron Cemetery near Summerfield, Louisiana. The family will receive friends at the school on Sunday, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m., prior to the service.
Nick was born on Jan. 9, 1977, in Ruston, Louisiana, to Joe and LaVerne Dazenko Hightower. He entered into rest on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, in Many, Louisiana.
Nick graduated from Summerfield High School in 1994, and went on to Louisiana Tech to pursue a degree in Electrical Engineering Technology.
After graduation he went on to work at Kimberly-Clark in Paris, Texas, where he met his wife, Shasta. Over the years he worked at James Hardie Building Products and then went on to work at Weyerhaeuser in Zwolle, Louisiana, where he was currently employed.
He had a huge passion for his family and his career. He had such a generous heart and was always there to lend a hand and teach others anything he could.
Nick was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Shasta Beard Hightower; two children, Sadie Christelle Hightower and Raymond Warren Hightower; parents, Joe and LaVerne Hightower; sister, Liane Baird and husband, James, of Blanchard, Louisiana; brother, Chris Hightower, of Summerfield, Louisiana; two brothers-in-law, Allen Bankston and Stephen Bankston and wife, Monica; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and lots of special friends.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Bankston, Allen Bankston, Nathan Thompson, Jason Graham, Charlie Bush and Wade Gerbitz.
In lieu of flowers honoring Nick, his family suggests memorials be made to the Nick Hightower Memorial Scholarship for students attending Summerfield High School that are interested in pursuing a degree in engineer related fields. Memorials may be sent to Chris Hightower at 3653 Hebron Road, Bernice, LA 71222.
