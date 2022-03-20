Increasing inflation worries in January did little to stop consumer spending in Texas, and the result is increased sales tax revenues for cities, counties, transit systems and special purpose taxing districts. Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar is sending $913.3 million in sales tax allocations to those taxing entities this month. That’s up 19.8% over allocations made in March 2021, he said.
Three of Lamar County’s smallest taxing cities will have a smaller allocation this month than in March 2021, although all three have received greater year-to-date revenue than last year, according to comptroller data. They include Roxton, Sun Valley and Toco.
Roxton suffered the greatest loss, down 18.92% for the month for an allocation of $1,275.25. For the year, the city is up 1.52% with $5,519.08 in tax revenue. Sun Valley’s difference is 11.68% for a March allocation of $3,190.95. The city has received $13,058.70 in tax revenue for the year, up 2.44% over last year. And Toco’s allocation is down 8.51% at $1,641.67 for the month, however, the city has received $6,346.74 for the year, up 4.68%.
Deport continues to lead in percentage gain on sales tax revenue with an allocation this month of $6,437.73, up 29.27%. That pushed the year-to-date total to $30,807.88, up 58.55% over the same time last year. Reno closely followed that monthly growth with an allocation of $33,945.98, up 26.69% over March 2021. For the year, Reno has received $119,369.59, which is up 24.51%, the data shows.
Sales in Paris rebounded in January after falling slightly in the fourth quarter of 2021. For March, the city’s sales tax revenue totaled $921,211.48, up 17.7% over March 2021. To date, the city has received more than $2.91 million in sales tax revenue, up 8.78% over the same period last year.
Blossom also saw positive growth in sales tax revenue with $10,314.12 for the month, up 7.82% over March 2021. For the year, the city has raised 14.92% more in sales tax with $38,712.68.
Lamar County itself also sales tax revenue rebound in January for an allocation this month of $357,876.84. That’s up 5.29%, and pushes the year-to-date total to more than $1.17 million, up 5.73% over 2021.
Among county governments, Red River County’s sales tax collections for the month were up 10.2% at $33,089.45. For the year, the county is up 16.48% to $13,241.81. Fannin and Delta counties saw reduced revenue for the second consecutive month. Fannin County’s allocation is down 15.16% at $128,262.59. It’s year-to-date total is down 6.78% to $432,360.31, the data shows. In Delta County, sales tax revenue was down 0.76% at $10,892.88. For the year, revenue is down 28.07% at $39,932.21.
Among county seats, Clarksville’s revenue was up 12.83% at $43,262.25. That pushed the year-to-date revenue to $146,871.96, up 16.4% over the same time last year. Bonham’s sales tax revenue also grew to $202,985.25, up 6.96%, for a year-to-date total of $684,698.31, up 12.55%. Cooper’s revenue came in at $16,045.29, up 12.3%. For the year, the city has received $56,569.59, up 21.73% over the same time last year.
Other local taxing communities include Bogata, which saw a sales tax allocation this month of $9,904.15, up 57.85%, according to the comptroller’s data. For the year, the city has received $31,015.56, up 31.36% over 2021. Also in Red River County, Detroit’s collections were up 47.93% at $7,941.78 for the month and 68.39% at $28,973.57 for the year, according to the comptroller’s office.
In Fannin County, Honey Grove’s sales tax collections were down for the second consecutive month, this time 11.89% at $28,426.21. For the year, the city has received $94,501.45, 14.65% less than the same time last year.
In Delta County, Pecan Gap’s sales tax allocation for the period was up 47.14% at $572.92. The city has collected $2,495.38 for the year, an amount that’s up 35.1% over 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.