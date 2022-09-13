Ruth Ann Jones, 81, of Reno, passed away on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022, at Baylor-Scott & White Hospital in Plano.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18 at the Pavilion of Moran Cemetery in Valliant, Oklahoma. The family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the funeral home.
Ruth Ann, the daughter of Louis Mussett and Eunice Moran Mussett, was born on Jan. 14, 1941, in Wright City, Oklahoma, where she was raised and went to school. She moved to Oklahoma City and retired from Lucent Technologies in 2000, following a career that spanned 32 years.
Survivors include her husband, Willis Jones; two children, Orlan Axton, of Eustice, Texas and Tara Turpin of Guthrie, Oklahoma; two grandchildren, Austin Turpin, of Guthrie, Oklahoma and Dillon Turpin, of Choctaw, Oklahoma; five great-grandchildren, Laikyn Hill, Faith Turpin, Kaden Turpin and Kynlie Turpin, all of Choctaw, Oklahoma and Rylee Turpin, of Guthrie, Oklahoma.
