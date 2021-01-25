Floy Ruth Francis Williams, of Deport, Texas, passed away peacefully on Saturday afternoon, Jan. 23, at the age of 80 years.
She was born on June 21, 1940 in McCrury, Texas, to William Ralph and Martha Kathryn (Regan Patterson) Tully.
Floy was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother, she loved people and getting to know you, and your family connections.
Floy retired from Deport Nursing Home where she was over the kitchen and preparing meals for the residents there. Floy was the past owner of Francis Food Mart in Deport and a charter member of Faith Baptist Church. She loved to work in her garden and tend to her flowers.
Floy leaves her children, Joe David and Gala Francis, of Deport and Mark Anthony Francis, of Paris, Texas; grandchildren, John Mark Francis, of Deport, Texas, Jera Lea Francis, of Deport, Texas, William Joseph and Shelby, of Minter, Texas and Jessica Lee Francis, of Deport, Texas; one great-grandchild, Jaxson Francis.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husbands, Billy Joe Francis and Charles Wayne Williams; her brother, William Lee Tully; and her special aunt, Jimmie Wade Regan.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2021, at the Pavilion in the Highland Cemetery in Deport, Texas.
Services are under the care of Wood-Haggard Funeral Home.
