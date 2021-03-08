The Lamar County Homelessness Coalition will host its first general meeting of 2021 on Thursday via Zoom. The public is invited to attend.
Agenda items will include updates from Horizon House, Covid-19 vaccines for the homeless and committee reports. The action project this month is collecting paper towels, toilet paper, and garbage bags for Horizon House, which can be dropped off at the United Way of Lamar County office at 2340 Lamar Ave. or at Horizon House at 450 4th St. SW. A link to the meeting will be posted on the coalition’s Facebook page, Lamar County Homelessness Coalition or is available via email at lchctexas@gmail.com.
Lamar County Homelessness Coalition is a collaborative effort to confront homelessness head-on through the network of existing resources in the community. The coalition’s vision is to mobilize Lamar County organizations to ensure every person is appropriately, safely and decently housed. Its mission is to plan, develop, and implement comprehensive and coordinated strategies to assist individuals and families with homeless prevention, safe shelter, critical housing, and compassionate services through information, funding and networking.
