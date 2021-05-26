Krystal Dawn Mitchell, 43, of Reno, passed away on Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
There will be a gathering of family and friends at 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 29 at the home of her mother, Terri Alberts, 350 Twin Pines Dr., Reno, TX 75462. Cremation was under the care and direction of Bright-Holland Funeral Home.
Krystal was born on Nov. 17, 1977, in Dallas, Texas. She graduated from Prairiland High School, where she was a wonderful friend to many.
At a young age, she worked at the Grand Theater. Her career as a sales clerk with Walmart spanned a number of years.
Her father, Tommy Henry Higdon; and grandparents, Sherri Chapman and Doc Chapman, preceded her in death.
She leaves to honor her memory, three sons, Justin Mitchell and wife, Karen, Christian Mitchell and Nickolas Mitchell; her mother, Terri Ann Alberts; siblings, Rickie Granberry, Jason Granberry and wife, Jennifer, Scott Alberts and wife, Toni, Sheri Alberts and Michelle Bobo and husband, Wes; grandparents, Alberta Binns and Arnold Binns; many nieces and nephews; and one great-niece; along with a host of friends.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
