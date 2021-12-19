Jill Ilene Novak, age 74, died peacefully on Dec. 14, 2021. Jill was born Feb. 3, 1947, to Mr. and Mrs. Florance Hare Mathers in Massillon, Ohio. Jill was raised by her loving, adoptive parents, George A Lungren and Dorothy Lessman Lungren. Jill graduated Charlerio High School in Charlerio, Pennsylvania, and attended Robert Morris University and Bethany College. Jill and her husband, Lou, celebrated 54 years of marriage in March 2021.
Jill is survived by her husband, Lou; daughters, Heather Wells and husband, Todd of Midland and Hilary McIntire and husband, Joe of Brookston, Texas; three grandchildren, Caitlyn Ray and husband, Brenton of Blossom, Texas, Tommy Wells and Chloe Wells of Midland, Texas.
Jill was a member of the PEO sisterhood, served on the Lamar County Leadership Council and worked many years as a director of church camp in Oklahoma and Iowa. Jill was passionate about the work of the Children's Advocacy Center of Paris and served on the board of directors for many years. She enjoyed gardening and camping.
Cremation will be overseen by Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. A private family memorial will be held. In lieu of flowers and meals, memorial donations can be made, in her name, to the Children's Advocacy Center.
