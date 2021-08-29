AUG. 26 to AUG. 27
Paris Police Department
Larry Matthew Black, 51: Violation of bond/protective order with two or more previous convictions.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Jason Daniel Cornelison, 48: County court commit/assault causing bodily injury/family violence, county court commit/motion to adjudicate guilt/assault causing bodily injury family violence.
Michael Eugene Harrington, 47: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, criminal trespass.
David Thomas Ogas, 46: theft of property, $100 to $750.
Cedric DeWayne Micjens, 34: Unlawful restraint.
Thomas Ray Moten, 44: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC greater than 0.15.
Heather Urquhart, 36: County court commit/failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
James Michael Layton Jr., 32: Terroristic threat of family/household (2 counts), assault (Class C).
Department of Public Safety
Chelsea Kaye Bissonnet, 27: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia.
