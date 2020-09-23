Paris police responded to a burglary of a home in the 100 block of 15th Street NE at 3:24 p.m. on Tuesday. The complainant said that someone had forced their way in through the front door and had stolen some sports memorabilia items. The incident is under investigation.
Paris police responded to a burglary in the 800 block of Cedar Street at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday. The complainant said that someone had entered the home through the unlocked front door and had stolen their child’s bicycle.
The complainant reported that the burglary occurred while they were in another part of the home. The incident is under investigation.
Calls for service: Paris police responded to 74 calls for service and arrested 1 person on Tuesday.
