Herman Guess Jr., age 70, passed away on June 19 in San Antonio, Texas.
Herman was the son of the late Herman and Agnes Elson Guess. He was born on May 17, 1951 in Deport, Texas.
He is survived by his daughter, Jessie Guess, of San Antonio; and his friend and father-in-law, Gene Britton. Also his brothers, George Guess, Don Guess, Roger Guess and Gary Guess. Sisters, Joyce Gibson and husband, Calvin, Mary Porterfield and Betty Sue Watts and husband, James A; a number of nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death are his daughter, Megan Guess; and her mother, Nancy Britton; brothers, Jimmy Guess and Dale Guess; sister, Nina Hays; and his parents.
Herman had a love for life and never met a stranger. He had an enormous sense of humor. He fought a long fight for over a year with Guillain Barre. He loved hunting, fishing and grilling. His beautiful smile could light up the room. He had many friends and loved them all so much. His motorcycle skills were well known in Bogata Texas.
A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday July 17 at 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Bogata, Texas, with Bro. Don Shovan and Bro. Jeff Duvall officiating.
