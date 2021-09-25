William Henry “Bill” Bryan, 96, of Paris, Texas, formerly of Las Vegas, Nevada, and Whidbey Island, Washington, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Bonham, Texas, with his loving family by his side. Bill was born Jan. 19, 1925, in Chicago, Ilinois, to James and Freda Morse Bryan. Bill proudly served his country in the Navy, during the Korean War. Bill also served in the Marine Medical Corps while serving in the Navy. Bill was a member of the Masonic Lodge No. 117 in Elgin, Illinois, for 79-plus years. He became a Mason in 1946 and held the designation of a 32nd degree Mason. His lifelong profession was in construction management, managing projects in southern California, Arizona, Nebraska and Nevada.
Dad was a man of strength and (Irish) character! A man who loved the outdoors, the Chicago Cubs and the Green Bay Packers! He was a very proud man … especially of his family and his time of service to our country in the Navy.
William was preceded in death by his parents, as well as sisters JoAnn Uteg and Patricia Butterfield.
Left to cherish Bill’s memory are Richard Bryan and wife, Karen, Connie Steadman and husband, Tony, Shelly Deupree and husband, Joe, and James Bryan and wife, Kellie Marie; also, a sister Phyllis Horn of Freemont, Nebraska; along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Sandi King.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Colonial Lodge Retirement Center, Bonham VA Community Living Center and to Marcus Roden and the staff at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home, for their loving and compassionate care shown to Dad.
In honor of Mr. Bryan’s memory, the family has requested donations be made to Colonial Lodge Retirement Center, attention Stephen Towler, 4530 Lamar Ave., Paris, TX 75462.
Services will be held at 3p.m., Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, at Roden-Pryor Funeral Home at 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
Arrangements are being provided by Roden-Pryor Funeral Directors, 1929 Bonham Street, Paris, Texas.
Thanks to a state law requiring taxing entities to raise no more than 3.5% more in revenue year over year from property taxes, property tax rates for nearly all Red River Valley taxing entities — schools, cities and counties — are falling. Despite the lower rates, property owners are paying more in taxes because the value of their property is increasing. Property taxes fund public education, law enforcement salaries and government services. Are you satisfied with the state law that is forcing lower property tax rates?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.