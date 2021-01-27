Deric Wayne Couts, 49, of Detroit, Texas completed his journey on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
He made his grand entrance on April 8, 1971 in Sherman, Texas, to the late Tommie J. Couts and Veralene Allen Couts. He was the youngest of four children born to this union.
He grew up in the wonderful town of Honey Grove, Texas and received his formal education in the Honey Grove School District and later obtained an Associate Degree in Welding at Paris Junior College.
After graduating he was hired by Turner Industries in Paris, Texas and after being laid off from the company he was hired by Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a Correctional Officer where he worked until his illness.
He accepted the Lord as his Savior at an early age and was baptized at Christian Chapel C.M.E. Church in Honey Grove, Texas where he served faithfully. He later moved to Detroit, Texas and joined New Hope Baptist Church.
Prior to his illness, Deric considered himself a Culinary Artist and loved to cook for his family. He had a quiet and gentle spirit but would catch you off guard with his responses that would make you laugh. The family would receive phone calls from the nursing home searching for him thinking he was missing but he would be found in a quiet place reading his bible. Even through his illness, he never lost his love for the Lord. He was always willing to help others and will be missed. Deric departed his earthly home when he received his call from the Lord on Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.
He leaves to cherish his memories his son, Ethan Bateman, of Bonham, Texas; brother, Michael Couts, of Honey Grove, Texas; sisters, Edna Couts, of Detroit, Texas and Tara Couts Bradley, of Houston, Texas; nephews, Brandon Couts (Euneke), Xavier Couts, Noah J. Couts, Cameron Bradley, Michael (Jessica) Bateman, Lance Bateman and Jonathan Warren; nieces, Shearlena Duty, Gabrielle Couts, Jasmine Bateman and Kaylee Bateman; aunts, Claudetta Couts and Beulah Perkins; and uncle, James Chaffin. He also leaves a host of beloved family, friends and his caregiver, Grace Swain.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommie J. and Veralene Couts; grandparents, T.C. Couts, May Dell Couts, Edna Roberts Couts, Julius Lynn Allen, Zelema Allen and Geneva Lee Allen; uncles, John T. Couts, Julius Gene Allen and J.C. Allen; aunts, Lee Ola Johnson Chaffin, Ola Lee Shaw, Ruby Adams and Minnie Willoughby; and nephew, Royjohn Couts.
Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Couts, Cary Couts, Gary Couts, Randy Couts, Mike Couts, Lester Bradley, Cameron Bradley, Jewel Shaw Jr., Kenneth Shaw, Jason Johnson, Brent Johnson, Darren Patt, Robert Finney, Royce Mackey, L.C. Perkins Jr., the Rev. Dale Allen, Alvin Adams Jr., Daniel Adams, Otis Adams, Queincy Adams and the Rev. Cedric Barksdale.
Viewing will take place on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021 from 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m.. at Christian Chapel CME Church in Honey Grove. Graveside service will follow the viewing at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Honey Grove.
Masks and social distancing will be required.
"I have fought the good fight, I have finished the course, I have kept the faith. 2 Timothy 4:7"
