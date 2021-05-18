MAY 16 TO MAY 18
Paris Police Department
Brittany Nicole Slatton, 35: Theft of property (x2); and failure to appear, proof of financial responsibility.
Misty Dawn Fulbright, 33: Fraudulent use/possession of identifying information.
Jessica Marie Amrine, 25: Assault on a public servant and criminal trespass.
Shawn Lehman, 33: Possession of a controlled substance.
Jacob Lee Roberts, 23: Intoxication assault with a vehicle.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Joshua DeWayne Clinkenbeard, 34: Theft of property, failure to identify giving false/fictitious information, criminal trespass (x2).
James Ronald Lamb, 54: Tamper with a witness.
Jerry Lynn Young, 60: theft of property, less than $2,500 with two or more previous convictions, criminal trespass, evading arrest/detention.
Tabitha Nicole Ferguson, 36: District court commit/forgery of a financial instrument.
Melvin Jolliff Jr., 21: Unlawful carrying of a weapon, accident involving damage to a vehicle, greater than $200, reckless driving, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to report non-injury accident at once to authorities.
Steven Douglas Burrows, 67: County court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2-A, less than 2 ounces.
Camille Michaela Jimenez, 26: County court commit/motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, BAC greater than 0.15.
Timothy James O’Loughlin, 43: Bond surrender/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, judgment nisi/theft of property, less than $2,500 with 2 or more previous convictions.
Department of Public Safety
Daniel Joseph Tuttle, 22: Driving while intoxicated.
Kameron Blake Avery, 24: Driving while intoxicated.
