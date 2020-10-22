OCT. 16 to OCT. 22
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Dartanyon Lazell Grigsby, 39: District court commit/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram in a drug free zone.
Jerred Lynn Lowrey, 20: Motion to revoke/theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000 (three counts), motion to revoke/burglary of a building, motion to adjudicate guilt/burglary of a habitation, motion to revoke/illegal dumping, 5 pounds to 500 pounds, motion to revoke/criminal mischief, $2,500 to $30,000.
Justin Rickenbacker, 30: Sexual assault of a child.
Cory Laroy Gill, 38: No liability insurance, no driver’s license (when unlicensed), failure to identify fugitive with intent to give false informations, motion to revoke/assault causing bodily injury/family violence, motion to revoke/unlawful restraint (three counts), motion to revoke/interfering with an emergency call (two counts).
Billy Ray Williams, 44: Motion to revoke/neglect of a child (child support), motion to revoke/possession of a controlled usbstance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, motion to revoke/accident involving damge to a vehicle, more than $200.
Tasha Nicole Helsel, 35: Motion to revoke/abandon/endanger a child/criminalneglect.
Tracy Hunter Bratcher, 26: Assault family/household member with previous conviction.
