Paris police arrested a 28-year-old Paris man Friday morning at his residence. The suspect was involved in a disturbance and was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from a May 30 incident where he was in possession of a handgun during a disturbance.
The suspect was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
One arrested on parole violation warrant
Paris police arrested a 43-year-old Brookston man on a parole violation warrant at 4:35 p.m. Friday at the Paris District Parole Office. The suspect was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Counterfeit money, fraud reported
Paris police responded to a fraud call Friday evening.
The victim reported that a known person asked them for change for a $100 bill. The victim gave the suspect five $20 bills and the person left. As soon as the person left, the victim discovered the $100 bill was counterfeit. The investigation continues.
Police respond to assault
Early Sunday morning, Paris Police responded to an assault in the 100 block of 31st Street Northwest.
The 40-year-old victim reported that when she arrived home, she was confronted by a person that she had been in a previous relationship with. The suspect was carrying a tire iron and threatened the victim. The suspect then used the tire iron and damaged the victim’s vehicle. The suspect then assaulted the victim with his fist.
A passenger in the victim’s vehicle then confronted the suspect. The suspect then ran from the scene on foot. The incident is under investigation.
Police respond to call of shots fired
Paris police responded to a shots fired call at 3:11 a.m. Sunday in the 2300 block of West Austin Street.
The reporting person advised officers that they were having a party at their residence when they heard what sounded like gunfire coming from the roadway in front of their house. The reporting person then went outside and observed a vehicle driving away from the area. A few minutes later, the vehicle returned and fired another round into the ground in front of the house.
No one was injured and the investigation continues.
Disturbance call leads to felony DWI arrest
Paris police responded to a disturbance early Sunday morning in the 600 block of 9th Street Southeast.
The victim reported that a known person was at the residence causing a disturbance and had broken several windows of the residence before leaving in a vehicle. Officers located the vehicle in the vicinity and made a traffic stop.
The suspect was found to be intoxicated. Due to a child under the age of 15 being in the vehicle, Patterson was arrested and charged with a felony driving while intoxicated.
The suspect was booked and later placed in the Lamar County Jail.
Investigation continues in reported assault
Paris police responded to a disturbance at 12:37 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of West Austin Street.
The victim reported that a 25-year-old male that lives at the residence threw a mirror at the victim during an argument. The mirror cut the victim’s hand. The suspect left the scene before officers arrived. The investigation continues.
Calls For Service: Paris police responded to 223 calls for service and arrested five people over the weekend ending at midnight on Sunday.
President Joe Biden has decided to ban Russian oil imports, toughening the toll on Russia's economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine. The United States generally imports about 100,000 barrels a day from Russia, only about 5% of Russia's crude oil exports, according to Rystad Energy. Last year, roughly 8% of U.S. imports of oil and petroleum products came from Russia. Gas prices have been rising for weeks due to the conflict and in anticipation of potential sanctions on the Russian energy sector. The U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday, according to auto club AAA. Should the US ban Russian oil imports over Ukraine war?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.