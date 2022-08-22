Paris Police Stock.jpg

Paris Police Department

Disturbance call leads to warrant arrest

Paris police arrested a 28-year-old Paris man Friday morning at his residence. The suspect was involved in a disturbance and was found to have an outstanding felony warrant charging him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The warrant stemmed from a May 30 incident where he was in possession of a handgun during a disturbance.

