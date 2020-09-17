Paris residents were treated to a demonstration of new colored LED lights installed at the downtown plaza by John George of the company FX Lumineer Wednesday evening.
Organized by Josiah Daniel and supported by the Main Street Advisory Board, the lights are placed underneath each tree on the plaza and the fountain to produce a glow that can be changed via WiFi to 30,000 different colors, with different themes like red and green for Christmas time or red, white and blue for the Fourth of July.
“It’ll benefit our square and it’ll make people realize how important lighting is, because lighting is everything,” Daniel said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.