Gary Lynn Cope, 69, of Paris, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the UT Health Center in Tyler.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home scheduled services for 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20t at Southside Baptist Church, with Dr. Mike Lawson and the Rev. Billy Norris officiating. Burial followed in McDonald Cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the service.
Gary, the son of Jewel “Juber” Cope and Willie Louise Gray Cope, was born on April 17, 1952, in Lamar County, Texas.
He graduated from Roxton High School.
For a few years he helped several farmers and loved farming. Gary then began working at Uarco for a number of years and later at Dealer’s Wholesale Electric, where he retired.
He was a longtime, faithful member of Southside Baptist Church where he had been a greeter. Gary was a member of the Masonic Lodge. He was an avid sports fan and loved being around people.
His parents, Juber and Louise Cope; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon and Margie Fields, preceded him in death.
Survivors include his wife, Virginia Fields Cope, whom he married on Nov. 24, 1982; a son, Kevin Nimmo and wife, Mona; a daughter, Hope Hughes; a grandson, who was the light of his life, Jagger Hughes; seven siblings, Martha Roach and husband, Thomas, Cheryl Fields and husband, Benny, Kathy Ballard and husband, Dewayne, Debbie Wood and husband, William, Steve Cope and wife, Beverly, Barry Cope and wife, Tina and Mike Cope; along with several aunts and uncles; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.
He will forever be missed by a large, loving family and a multitude of friends. Go rest pain free at last.
The family requests that memorials be made to the Shriners Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St., Dallas, TX 75219, or the American Cancer Society, 250 Williams St., N.W., Atlanta, GA 30303, or the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
