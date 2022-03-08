Ella Louise Tallant, age 90, of Tyler, Texas passed away on Monday, March 7, 2022, in Tyler, Texas.
Ella was born in Tigertown, Texas to Bill Sikes and Elizabeth Locher Sikes.
Ella was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed many years of square dancing, bluegrass festivals and visiting 49 states. She loved her Texas Rangers and playing bridge with her friends. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church in Paris for many years before attending Southside Baptist Church.
Ella was preceded in death by her husband, Wendell "Red" Jefferson Tallant, in 2013; her parents; and brother, Bill Sikes.
Survivors include two daughters and one son, Brenda and Charley Davis, of Copeville, Texas, Gail Dorough, of Tyler, Texas and Curtis and Rhonda Tallant, of Grand Prairie, Texas; two grandchildren, Dacia and Chris Edmonson, of Bullard, Texas and Trent and Johnna Dorough, of Flint, Texas; and four great-grandchildren, Benjamin Edmonson, Zachary Edmonson, Connor Dorough and Natalie Dorough; and other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9, 2022 at Bright-Holland Funeral Home in Paris. Private burial will follow in Meadowbrook Gardens.
