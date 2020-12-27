Dec. 23 to Dec. 26
Paris Police Department
Shannon Paul Townes, 41: Theft of property, $100 to $750.
Shantise Marcie Savage, 33: Criminal mischief, $100 to $750 (two counts).
Billy Jordan Luster, 26: Resisting arrest/search/transport.
Jiamon Bailey, 21: Possession of marijuana, 4 ounces to 5 pounds, and manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance, penalty group 2 or 2-A, more than 400 grams.
Patrick Charles Boles, 38: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces.
Rileigh Beth Edwards, 26: Forgery of a financial instrument, fraudulent use/possession of identifying information, less than 5 items.
Lonedo Odon, 29: Aggravated assault of date/family/household member with a weapon.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Keyona Ravonne Johnson, 35: Robbery, failure to maintain financial responsibility, no driver’s license (when unlicensed), and failure to identify as a fugitive with intent to give false information.
Jack Cleveland Lee, 38: Motion to revoke/driving while intoxicated, third or more.
Ray Austin Griffin, 37: Display fictitious motor vehicle registration.
Mark LaKeith McAllister, 34: Possession of marijuana, less than 2 ounces; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram; and tamper fabricate physical evident with intent to impair.
Keithie Don Ellis, 47: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
GavinCole Cutshall, 21: Driving while intoxicated, duty on striking fixture/highway landscaping.
