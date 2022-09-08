Gale Ann Roberson, 64, of Ft. Worth, formerly of Detroit, Texas passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at her home.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 11 at Detroit Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the cemetery 30 minutes prior to the service.
Gale was a true example of a friend. Gale never met a stranger and loved unconditionally.
Gale was born on July 24, 1958, in Hartford, Connecticut to Malcolm and Beverly Shelby.
Her family moved to Detroit, Texas in 1964. Gale worked with children most of her career. She retired from Walmart in 2010, where she built lifelong friendships.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Malcolm and Beverly Shelby; sister, Debbie Moreland; and great-nephew, Matthew White.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Lewis and wife, Tabitha, of Ft. Worth; granddaughter, Elivia Gipson; grandson, Leo Melbourn, of Ft. Worth; brother, Billy Shelby and wife, Terrie, of Detroit; niece, Amy White, of Powderly; nephews, Brandon Shelby and wife, Jennifer, of Sherman, Brett Shelby and wife, Ardra, of Tyler, Jimmy Moreland and wife, Brittany, of Powderly; and a host of great-nieces and nephews she dearly loved; along with a host of extended family and friends.
Casket bearers will be Brandon Shelby, Brett Shelby, Blake White, Kenneth White, Mike Moreland and Jimmy Moreland.
