Ruby Helen Davis, 92, formerly of Paris, Texas, passed away on Dec. 21, 2021 in Plano, Texas. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services at Evergreen Chapel in Evergreen Cemetery in Paris on Monday, Dec. 27 at 1 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Fortenberry officiating. A time of visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. at the cemetery.
Ruby was born on Sept. 18, 1929 to Elmer and Fanny Ashford Rhodes in Cunningham, Texas. Prior to graduation, she married Leonard Davis on Dec. 21, 1946. They have two children, Debra and Teri.
Ruby had many jobs in her life, but the most rewarding one was as a childcare provider. Her love for children was apparent in how she nurtured and cared for them. She was very active at Springlake Baptist Church where she served many years on the Benevolence Committee. She was a strong Christian and loved the Lord.
After Leonard passed away, she moved to Dallas to live with Debra and to be near her family. She loved spending time on Monday mornings with her friends having coffee and sharing stories. She loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She left us on her 75th wedding anniversary to be with her husband.
Ruby is predeceased by her parents; and her sisters, Louise Smith and Becky DeWitt; her brother, Dennis Rhodes; and her husband, Leonard.
She is survived by her children, Debra (Debbie) Perkins and Teri Raybon; her son in-law, Jeffrey (Jeff) Raybon; her three grandchildren, Meredith Perkins, Aric Raybon and his wife, Natalie and Taylor Raybon; and her great-grandson, Tyr Raybon.
A new survey from MTV Entertainment Group and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found 46% of Americans in Generation Z, those age 13 to 24, said the pandemic has made it harder to pursue their education or career goals, compared to 36% of Millennials and 31% of Generation X. Have you experienced similar negative impacts from the pandemic?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.