J Skinner Baking announced the closure of its plant in Paris on Friday, eliminating almost 140 jobs and sending the Paris Economic Development Corp into active support for those displaced employees.
“The decision to close the Paris plant came after a strategic review of the competitive and economic environment, including raw material sourcing,” Skinner president and CEO Audie Keaton said in a released statement. “Decisions that directly impact the lives of our employees are extraordinarily difficult; however, for the long-term health and competitiveness of J. Skinner Baking, the company has decided to consolidate its operations in its Nebraska facilities.
Keaton emphasized the difficulty of the decision.
“This decision was not easily made, and in no way reflects on the dedication or performance of our colleagues at the Paris facility,” he said.
Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond’s initial reaction was one of concern for displaced employees.
“The closure of J Skinner’s Paris facility is incredibly sad news and we understand this was not an easy decision for J Skinner’s leadership,” Hammond said. “First and foremost, we share concern for the employees and families impacted by this closure.”
Over the next few weeks, Hammond said PEDC will be working closely with workforce development partners to assist with training opportunities and job placement for the employees affected.
“There are several companies in Paris and Lamar County currently scaling up and adding jobs to their operations, and it is our hope that we can facilitate speedy job placements for those affected by this development,” Hammond said. “We have already started coordinating with Paris Junior College and Workforce Solutions Northeast Texas with efforts underway to host a job and training fair early in October at PJC. In the last 24 hours, we have spoken with several local employers currently hiring and interested in participating in the job fair.”
With great fanfare and an appearance in December 2012 by then Gov. Rick Perry, J Skinner Baking announced plans to open its plant in Paris in the former Sara Lee Bakery facility. The Texas Enterprise Fund pitched in $1.8 million to entice a planned investment of $24 million with a promise of 400 new jobs.
Since that time, Skinner has received property tax abatements and multiple economic incentive awards, the latest being a $300,000 job retention award in 2021 to support a proposed rail spur project to the plant located at 2020 19th St.
