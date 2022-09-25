J. Skinner Bakery logo

J Skinner Baking announced the closure of its plant in Paris on Friday, eliminating almost 140 jobs and sending the Paris Economic Development Corp into active support for those displaced employees.

“The decision to close the Paris plant came after a strategic review of the competitive and economic environment, including raw material sourcing,” Skinner president and CEO Audie Keaton said in a released statement. “Decisions that directly impact the lives of our employees are extraordinarily difficult; however, for the long-term health and competitiveness of J. Skinner Baking, the company has decided to consolidate its operations in its Nebraska facilities.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

