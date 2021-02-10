Stephen A. Godwin, 74, passed away on Feb. 7, 2021, in Birchwood Nursing & Rehabilitation, in Cooper.
Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, in the chapel of Fry-Gibbs Funeral Home. Burial will be in Meadowbrook Cemetery. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service on Monday.
Mr. Godwin was born on Oct. 29, 1946, in Broken Bow, Oklahoma, a son of Isaac E. and Arline Drawbaugh Godwin.
He retired from B&W as a machinist, was a member of Ramseur Baptist Church and served in the U.S. Air Force.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Billie Joyce Cole Godwin, whom he married on Feb. 4, 1987 and she died on Jan. 7, 2012; and by his parents.
He is survived by step-sons, Michael Marr, Richard Wortham, William Hudson and Timothy Hudson; daughters, Lynne Garcia and Julie Gray; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Rita Shires and Karen Swaim; and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting fry-gibbs.com.
