In past years, I have eagerly awaited my yearly fishing trip up north to the remote fly-in lakes in northern Saskatchewan. Thanks to the opening of the US./Canada border, I was once again able to make the trek up north to fish. This past week I went way up north to within a stone’s throw of the Northwest Territories.

Tazin Lake is as far north as I’ve fished and after spending five glorious days fishing with the folks at Tazin Lake Lodge, I can advise the avid fishermen to make plans for that trip of a lifetime where you will catch northern pike and lake trout until your arms are sore! But this advice comes with a catch — after that first trip; you will find a way to return!

