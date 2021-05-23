Guy Wayne Cornett, age 75, passed away in a hospital in Cedar Park, Williamson County, Texas, on May 12, 2021. He was born in Deport, Lamar County, Texas, as Guy Wayne Bumgarner, but was adopted and raised by loving parents, Leighton M. and Ruth M. Moore Cornett. He attended Fourth Ward Elementary School in Paris, Texas, and attended Robert E Lee High School, in Tyler, Texas, through his junior year. He completed his education in the armed services.
He joined the United States Air Force at a young age where he excelled in computer intelligence and engineering, and was stationed in various locations including Germany. Upon honorable discharge, he immediately started working for Honeywell Computers, in Houston, Texas. He worked for several other companies, using his computer expertise including a civilian employee at the San Antonio Air Force Base and retired from working at the IRS Building in Austin, Texas.
While visiting his parents in the summer of 1975, he met and fell in love with is soul mate, Carie Diane Mauldin, daughter of Kenneth and Kim Ann Mauldin and was married May 29, 1976, in her parents home. They made their home wherever he was transferred for his work; California, Arizona, Florida and finally Cedar Park, Texas.
Guy had several special interests. He had a pilot’s license and enjoyed flying private planes. He was a member of the NRA, American Legion and ham radio associations. He was a fisherman, a hunter and enjoyed horses.
Guy was preceded in death by his parents, Leighton and Ruth Cornett, his grandparents; Harvey and Ada McGuire Cornett of Clarksville, Texas, and Val and Roxie Jordan Moore of Lott, Texas.
Survivors are his wife; Diane, his children; daughter, Sherry Cornett of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico, and his son, Steven Cornett of Cedar Park, Texas; two grandchildren; Roxanne and Kenneth Jackson of Truth or Consequences, New Mexico; a sister; Debra Cornett Usry (Lloyd) of Paris, Texas; niece and nephew, Charles Leighton Usry (Barbara) of Sulphur Springs, Texas, and Jillian Cornett Ingram of Burnet, Texas; also, four great-nephews and two great-nieces and six great-great-nieces, and an aunt, Francis Cornett of the Austin, Texas area. Also surviving are four wonderful cousins and their spouses from Caldwell, Texas, Austin, Texas, and the Wills Point, Texas, areas.
Visitation was scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home. Services were scheduled for Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 2 p.m. at Bright-Holland Funeral Home with Dr. Mike Lawson officiating. Burial, with military honors,was to follow in Cuthand Cemetery, Red River County, Texas.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brighthollandfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.