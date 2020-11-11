Robert K. Anderson, 83, passed away on Nov. 9, 2020.
Robert was born on Aug. 29, 1937, to Kurren G. and Louise Hall Anderson, in Soper, Oklahoma.
He attended school in Hugo, Oklahoma and graduated in 1955. In 1958 he married Betty Sue Reese, building 62 years of love and memories.
Robert enlisted in the Texas Army National Guard and was a veteran who served his country with pride.
Better known to some as the “Milk Man,” Robert had the Borden Distributorship in Paris and surrounding areas for 22 years.
He is survived by his wife, of the home; his son, Mikel K. Anderson and his wife, Janet Sikes Anderson, of Edmond, Oklahoma; one grandson, Chris Anderson and his wife, Abby Holmes Anderson, of The Village, Oklahoma; and one granddaughter, Sarah Beth Anderson Craig and her husband, Ryan Craig, of Tulsa, Oklahoma. He also is survived by one sister, Mary Sue Anderson Dabbs and husband, Jack Dabbs, of Paris, Texas; and one nephew, Craig Dabbs, of Arthur City, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father; and one nephew, Bobby Dabbs.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 11 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, at Meadowbrook Gardens, with the Rev. Steve Gunter officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home.
