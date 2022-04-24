Jennifer Rea McClain Lee gained her heavenly wings on April 22, 2022. Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled services for 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 26, at East Post Oak Baptist Church with Allen Gifford and C. A. Middleton officiating. Burial will follow in East Post Oak Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Jennifer was born June 22, 1983, to Mike and Deborah McClain. She married her best friend, Daniel Lee, on Sept. 24, 2011, in Rugby, Texas. Jennifer graduated from Prairiland High School in 2001, and was employed by Prairiland for the last four years.
She was a kindhearted person who enjoyed life to the fullest. She enjoyed taking trips with her family and friends. Most of all she loved spending time with her husband and dogs.
Survivors include her husband, Daniel Lee, of Rugby; a stepdaughter, Savannah Sanborn; her parents, Mike and Deborah McClain of East Post Oak; a brother, Josh McClain of Odessa; her father-in-law, James Lee and wife, Leah, of Rugby; her mother-in-law, Keyewhiniaa Sullivan and husband, David, of Rugby; brothers-in-law, Wesley Sullivan and Cody Sullivan and wife, Harmony; sister-in-law, Brittany Cooper and husband, Jeffrey; grandmothers, Nancy Dugger, Ruth Elizabeth McClain and Fay Ebbs; and an aunt, Cindy Brown; along with many family and friends including special friends, Shawn and Jennifer Brown, Bryan and Brennan Gifford, Keith and Leandrea Darnell, Ben and Aubrie Blount, Steven, April and Gracey Davidson, and Michael and Sandy Barbee.
Casket bearers will be Shawn Brown, Bryan Gifford, Tommy Davis, Ben Blount, Steven Davidson, Jeffrey Cooper, Keith Darnell and Shane Chennault.
To leave a message or tribute for the family please visit brightholland
Concerned about soil conditions surrounding underground fuel storage tanks at a former Shell station, Lamar County Commissioners’ Court on Monday again stalled on a contract to purchase about 7 acres at 2805 N. Main St. but were in agreement for the need of a roughly $4.5 million facility for a backup emergency operations center/ classroom, office space and storage facility.
