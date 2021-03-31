John Wilson, 95, of Windom, Texas passed away on March 26, 2021, at Paris Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services are set for 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 3, 2021, in Maxey Funeral Chapel. The Rev. Carlton Mitchell will serve as eulogist. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery under the direction of Maxey Funeral Home.
Condolences may be sent to maxeyfuneralhome.com.
