Mary Frances Bove, 78, of Pattonville, Texas, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her home after an eight-year battle with cancer.
Bright-Holland Funeral Home has scheduled graveside services for 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Milton Cemetery, with the Rev. Donnie Sherrill officiating. A formal visitation is not scheduled, however, friends and family may pay their respects at the funeral home through noon on Tuesday.
Mrs. Bove, the daughter of Tommy Lee Rivers and Zula Mae Pee Rivers, was born on Sept. 7, 1942, in Hollandale, Mississippi.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mike Bove; and a son, John Bove.
Survivors include three sons, Russell Weaver and wife, Pandora, of Arthur City, Texas, Charles Weaver and wife, Page, of Montgomery, Texas and Thomas Bove and wife, Karie, of Pattonville, Texas; one sister, Elizabeth Ann Clark, of Colorado Springs, Texas; along with a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and her entire church family at the Abundant Life Church, of Minter, Texas.
Honorary casket bearers will be Chet Downs, Mike Gordon, Bill Chipman, Mike Fox and Gene Cavender.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Pattonville Volunteer Fire Department.
The family would like to extend special appreciation to Bill and Ruth Chipman for their tireless attention to Mary, and to the church family of Abundant Life Church for their continuing prayers and concern.
