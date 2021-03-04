MARCH 2 to MARCH 4
Structure Fire, Alarm, Smoke
March 2
3:57 to 4:12 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
5:03 to 5:28 p.m., 322 Lamar Ave.
7:13 to 7:46 p.m., 1841 Maple Ave.
March 3
11:24 to 11:35 a.m., 3330 NE Loop 286.
First Responder-Paris
March 2
10:19 to 10:40 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
12:56 to 1:15 p.m., 840 10th St. NE.
1:56 to 2:12 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
7:24 to 7:43 p.m., 3125 Clarksville st.
7:48 to 7:55 p.m., 3930 Shannon Drive.
March 3
1:53 to 2:07 a.m., 2528 Bonham St.
7:15 to 7:35 a.m., 3125 Clarksville St
11:50 a.m., to 12:35 p.m., 3125 Clarksville St.
12:23 to 12:38 p.m., 410 6th St. SE.
1:40 to 1:47 p.m., 2990 Pine Mill Road.
2:29 to 2:59 p.m., 3435 NE Loop 286.
5:39 to 6:07 p.m., 2505 Abby Lane.
7:53 to 8:08 p.m., 740 23rd St. SE.
8:38 to 9:08 p.m., 1103 S.
Main St.
March 4
2:20 to 2:21 a.m., 2939 Bonham St.
Vehicle Crash with Injury
March 2
12:51 to 1:24 p.m., Clarksville Street/17th Street SE.
Public Service
March 3
12:56 to1:24 p.m., 3525 Darnell Road.
2:23 o 2:39 p.m., 1704 W. Austin St.
6:38 to 6:49 p.m.,. 1740 W. Austin St.
10:08 to 10:17 p.m., 2810 Stillhouse Road.
